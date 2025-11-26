Left Menu

Constitution Day: Renewing Commitment to National Ideals

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik called for an evolving Constitution, emphasizing citizen responsibility and commitment to fundamental duties. During Constitution Day, Parnaik paid tribute to Dr Rajendra Prasad and Dr B R Ambedkar, urging updates to address challenges like digital privacy and social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:55 IST
Constitution Day: Renewing Commitment to National Ideals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling Constitution Day address, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik highlighted the importance of continuously evolving the Constitution and the need for deeper citizen engagement and responsibility.

Speaking at the Assembly, Parnaik honored visionary leaders Dr Rajendra Prasad and Dr B R Ambedkar, recognizing their influence beyond legal frameworks to shaping national destiny.

Parnaik called for periodic evaluations involving experts and civil society to adapt the Constitution to contemporary challenges such as digital privacy and environmental concerns, emphasizing a balance of rights and responsibilities among citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unity Beyond Politics: Gandhi Invited to Join Gujarat's 'Unity March'

Unity Beyond Politics: Gandhi Invited to Join Gujarat's 'Unity March'

 India
2
Poland Set to Acquire Swedish Submarines by 2026 for Baltic Defense

Poland Set to Acquire Swedish Submarines by 2026 for Baltic Defense

 Poland
3
Road Rage Turns Violent: Youth Stabbed in Shastri Nagar

Road Rage Turns Violent: Youth Stabbed in Shastri Nagar

 India
4
Bangladesh Faces Historic Spike in Non-Performing Loans

Bangladesh Faces Historic Spike in Non-Performing Loans

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025