Constitution Day: Renewing Commitment to National Ideals

In a compelling Constitution Day address, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik highlighted the importance of continuously evolving the Constitution and the need for deeper citizen engagement and responsibility.

Speaking at the Assembly, Parnaik honored visionary leaders Dr Rajendra Prasad and Dr B R Ambedkar, recognizing their influence beyond legal frameworks to shaping national destiny.

Parnaik called for periodic evaluations involving experts and civil society to adapt the Constitution to contemporary challenges such as digital privacy and environmental concerns, emphasizing a balance of rights and responsibilities among citizens.

