Gangland Saga: Daring Arrest on Dera Bassi-Ambala Highway

Four criminals associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested after a shootout with Punjab Police near Dera Bassi-Ambala highway. The gang planned targeted attacks in the Chandigarh and Patiala regions. Seven pistols and 70 cartridges were seized, and preliminary investigations revealed a foreign handler's involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic turn of events, the Punjab Police arrested four criminals linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang following an intense exchange of gunfire near the Dera Bassi-Ambala highway.

The operation, involving the Anti-Gangster Task Force and SAS Nagar police, disrupted planned attacks in the Chandigarh tricity area and Patiala region.

Authorities seized seven .32 calibre pistols and a significant cache of ammunition, highlighting the gang's dangerous capabilities. Notably, this arrest revealed the influence of a foreign-based handler, pointing to a broader criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

