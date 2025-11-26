Gangland Saga: Daring Arrest on Dera Bassi-Ambala Highway

In a dramatic turn of events, the Punjab Police arrested four criminals linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang following an intense exchange of gunfire near the Dera Bassi-Ambala highway.

The operation, involving the Anti-Gangster Task Force and SAS Nagar police, disrupted planned attacks in the Chandigarh tricity area and Patiala region.

Authorities seized seven .32 calibre pistols and a significant cache of ammunition, highlighting the gang's dangerous capabilities. Notably, this arrest revealed the influence of a foreign-based handler, pointing to a broader criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)