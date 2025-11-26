Gangland Saga: Daring Arrest on Dera Bassi-Ambala Highway
Four criminals associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested after a shootout with Punjab Police near Dera Bassi-Ambala highway. The gang planned targeted attacks in the Chandigarh and Patiala regions. Seven pistols and 70 cartridges were seized, and preliminary investigations revealed a foreign handler's involvement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:00 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, the Punjab Police arrested four criminals linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang following an intense exchange of gunfire near the Dera Bassi-Ambala highway.
The operation, involving the Anti-Gangster Task Force and SAS Nagar police, disrupted planned attacks in the Chandigarh tricity area and Patiala region.
Authorities seized seven .32 calibre pistols and a significant cache of ammunition, highlighting the gang's dangerous capabilities. Notably, this arrest revealed the influence of a foreign-based handler, pointing to a broader criminal network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement