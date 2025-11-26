Left Menu

Mirzapur's False Robbery Plot Unraveled

In Mirzapur, police uncovered a fabricated robbery and abduction story concocted by two men. The duo falsely reported an abduction and theft of Rs 3.5 lakh, aiming to evade repayment of a debt. Investigations revealed no supporting evidence, leading to legal action against them for filing a false report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Mirzapur, two men face legal action after concocting a false robbery and abduction story, officials reported on Wednesday. The men claimed a robbery and abduction occurred while attempting to purchase goats with Rs 3.5 lakh.

The duo called Santnagar police station, alleging unidentified individuals in a black car committed the theft. However, police investigators, finding the account suspicious, initiated a thorough probe but discovered no supporting evidence.

Upon intense scrutiny, both men confessed to fabricating the incident. They reportedly owed Rs 4.5 lakh and hoped filing an FIR would prevent debt recovery. Police now pursue charges for lodging a false complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

