Mirzapur's False Robbery Plot Unraveled

In Mirzapur, two men face legal action after concocting a false robbery and abduction story, officials reported on Wednesday. The men claimed a robbery and abduction occurred while attempting to purchase goats with Rs 3.5 lakh.

The duo called Santnagar police station, alleging unidentified individuals in a black car committed the theft. However, police investigators, finding the account suspicious, initiated a thorough probe but discovered no supporting evidence.

Upon intense scrutiny, both men confessed to fabricating the incident. They reportedly owed Rs 4.5 lakh and hoped filing an FIR would prevent debt recovery. Police now pursue charges for lodging a false complaint.

