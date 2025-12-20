Operation Hawkeye Strike: Retaliatory Blows in Syria
The U.S. military launched Operation Hawkeye Strike, targeting Islamic State sites in Syria following a deadly attack on American personnel. The large-scale retaliation involved a coalition of U.S. forces along with Syrian assistance, marking a heightened response against ISIS, as Syria continues to fight extremism.
In a substantial military response, the United States launched 'Operation Hawkeye Strike' against Islamic State targets in Syria. Officials confirmed the strikes came after an attack on American personnel, showcasing the resolve to dismantle ISIS infrastructure and weapon sites.
President Donald Trump emphasized the retaliatory nature of these actions, stating this was not an onset of war but a decisive action against extremism. The Syrian government, now led by former rebels, endorsed the operation as part of their ongoing collaboration against ISIS.
The assault targeted over 70 locations, with the involvement of Jordanian jets and advanced U.S. military technology like Apache helicopters. The sanctions demonstrate the continued commitment of international and Syrian forces to eradicate ISIS threats in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
