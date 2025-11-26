Family Feud Turns Fatal: Tragedy Strikes in Kappulingampatti

A family dispute ended in tragedy as a 55-year-old man allegedly killed his brother-in-law and injured another relative late Wednesday night. The altercation highlights ongoing family tensions and the troubled past of the accused.

The victims, Murugan, 57, who died on the scene, and Manidram, 55, who suffered severe injuries, were attacked with a sickle by Komu. The incident took place near a wine shop in Kayathaaru. Manidram is receiving treatment in Tirunelveli Government Hospital.

Komu, a resident of Kappulingampatti, has a criminal history and was previously released early from a life sentence. The accused reportedly blamed his brother-in-law for recent family disputes. Police have filed a case and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

