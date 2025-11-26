Thailand Advances Decent Work–Trade Agenda to Boost Sustainable Competitiveness

In an era marked by geopolitical volatility, supply chain disruptions and rapidly shifting global trade patterns, Thailand has emphasized the need to align its trade policies with decent work principles to secure long-term competitiveness. This message underscored a major National Policy Dialogue held in Bangkok on 25 November 2025, bringing together a broad coalition of national and international stakeholders.

The event, titled “Decent Work and Trade Readiness: Harnessing Thailand’s Potential for Global Competitiveness in the Era of Changing Trade Patterns,” was jointly organized by the Government of Thailand, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the European Union (EU). It represents a significant step toward more coherent policymaking that integrates trade, employment, labour standards and sustainability.

With more than 60 participants, the dialogue convened representatives from government ministries, employer and worker organizations, civil society, academia, and the EU Delegation to Thailand—reflecting the growing recognition that trade competitiveness must be built on an inclusive and people-centred foundation.

Strengthening Links Between Trade, Labour Rights and Sustainability

The dialogue centred on several key themes:

Ensuring that trade and labour standards are mutually reinforcing

Embedding Just Transition principles into Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy Model

Reviewing global trends in labour provisions within Free Trade Agreements (FTAs)

Understanding how compliance with labour standards can enhance Thailand’s international reputation and attract quality investment

Speakers emphasized that global markets increasingly demand not just competitive pricing, but responsible business practices, respect for workers’ rights, and sustainable production models.

A Call for Policy Coherence and Shared Prosperity

Saksinath Sonthisakyotin, Assistant Permanent Secretary of Thailand’s Ministry of Labour, highlighted the importance of aligning economic growth with equity and inclusion.

“Thailand has demonstrated considerable resilience in the face of global trade uncertainty and is well-positioned to take advantage of emerging opportunities. Ensuring that growth is both competitive and equitable requires that trade, employment and social policy, including labour standards, are mutually reinforcing.”

He described the dialogue as an important landmark in building policy coherence that benefits both workers and employers.

ILO: Human-Centred Development Key to Strengthening Competitiveness

The ILO emphasized that Thailand is moving in the right direction by grounding its trade strategy in decent work and social justice.

Xiaoyan Qian, Director of the ILO Decent Work Technical Support Team for East and South-East Asia and the Pacific, praised Thailand’s leadership:

“Thailand has shown remarkable commitment to ensuring that economic progress and decent work go hand-in-hand with social justice. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a future where Thailand’s trade competitiveness is strengthened through human-centred and sustainable development.”

The ILO reiterated its support for Thailand as it navigates megatrends such as technological change, demographic transitions, climate adaptation and the evolution of global trade systems.

EU: Ensuring That Trade Delivers for People

The European Union reaffirmed the importance of integrating labour rights into trade frameworks, especially as Thailand continues to expand its role in global supply chains.

Andreas Roettger, Head of the Foreign Policy Instruments (FPI) Regional Team for Asia and the Pacific at the EU Delegation to Thailand, said:

“This dialogue reflects the strength of our partnership with the ILO and the Government of Thailand. By working together, we can ensure that the benefits of free trade are grounded in respect for labour rights, inclusion, and the well-being of both workers and employers.”

The EU is a major supporter of Thailand’s labour reforms and human-centred economic strategy, including initiatives to improve working conditions in global value chains.

Key Technical Discussions: Green Jobs, FTA Trends and Trade Barriers

The policy dialogue included thematic sessions featuring ILO experts, academics, and representatives from government and private sectors. Topics included:

Barriers to trade competitiveness and how stronger labour standards can reduce reputational risks

The role of green jobs and Just Transition in Thailand’s climate mitigation strategies

Labour and social provisions in modern trade agreements, and how Thailand can use these to its advantage

The economic and labour-market impacts of trade in the Asia-Pacific region

Participants examined practical strategies for ensuring that the workforce is prepared for emerging demands in digital commerce, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and environmentally responsible production.

Commitment to Ongoing Collaboration

All participants reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation between trade, labour and social partners. The ILO, with the continued support of the EU, will work closely with Thailand’s government, employer groups and trade unions to implement recommendations from the dialogue.

These may include:

Technical cooperation projects

Capacity-building for trade-linked labour compliance

Cross-country exchanges with other Asia-Pacific nations

Strengthening data systems on labour and trade performance

Thailand’s Strong Trade Performance Underscores Urgency

According to the Ministry of Commerce, Thailand’s exports reached a record US$300.53 billion in 2024, a 5.4% increase from the previous year. Imports rose by 6.3%. This growth highlights Thailand’s strong positioning in sectors such as electronics, agriculture, automotive parts, and processed foods—while also underscoring the need to future-proof its competitiveness.

As global markets impose stricter expectations for sustainability and decent work, Thailand’s capacity to demonstrate compliance will be key to maintaining and expanding market access.

Part of a Broader Regional Future of Work Initiative

The National Policy Dialogue forms part of the “Managing a Decent Future of Work Together – Asia and the Pacific (Future of Work: APAC)” project, funded by the European Commission’s Service for Foreign Policy Instruments (FPI) and implemented by the ILO.

This four-year initiative (2025–2029) supports regional cooperation, shared learning and higher labour standards as countries adapt to megatrends such as:

Digital transformation

Demographic shifts

Climate transition

Changing global trade dynamics

Toward a Competitive, Inclusive, and Sustainable Future

Thailand’s first national dialogue on decent work and trade readiness represents a significant milestone in aligning the country’s economic ambitions with social progress and sustainability.

By reinforcing the links between trade policy, labour rights, and human-centred development, Thailand is setting the foundation for long-term competitiveness that benefits both workers and the private sector—and prepares the country to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.