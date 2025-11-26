Drug Bust on Tata Nagar Express: Railway Police Nab Trio with 52kg Cannabis

In a significant drug bust, Ernakulam Railway Police arrested three individuals aboard the Tata Nagar Express, recovering 52 kilograms of cannabis. The arrest happened during a joint patrol by railway police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The suspects include Sukulal Tudu from West Bengal and two Keralites, Deepak and Swaroop, who were caught in the act of buying and selling the illegal substance. Police suspect a larger drug network connection, as they examine communications and financial records.

Sukulal allegedly sourced the cannabis from Odisha. Deepak had prior convictions for drug possession, raising concerns about recurring criminal involvement. Charges have been filed under appropriate sections of the NDPS Act.

