Drug Bust on Tata Nagar Express: Railway Police Nab Trio with 52kg Cannabis

Three individuals were arrested during a drug deal on the Tata Nagar Express, resulting in the recovery of 52 kilograms of cannabis. The suspects, from West Bengal and Kerala, face charges under the NDPS Act. Authorities are investigating potential links to a larger drug network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, Ernakulam Railway Police arrested three individuals aboard the Tata Nagar Express, recovering 52 kilograms of cannabis. The arrest happened during a joint patrol by railway police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The suspects include Sukulal Tudu from West Bengal and two Keralites, Deepak and Swaroop, who were caught in the act of buying and selling the illegal substance. Police suspect a larger drug network connection, as they examine communications and financial records.

Sukulal allegedly sourced the cannabis from Odisha. Deepak had prior convictions for drug possession, raising concerns about recurring criminal involvement. Charges have been filed under appropriate sections of the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

