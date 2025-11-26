Left Menu

Czech Cabinet Consultations Underway

Czech President Petr Pavel is set to begin consultations for the new cabinet's nominations by this Friday, with a government formation anticipated by mid-December. ANO party leader Andrej Babis mentioned that President Pavel has raised legal objections concerning Filip Turek's nomination from the Motorists party.

Czech President Petr Pavel is preparing to commence consultations with nominees for the new cabinet this Friday.

ANO party leader Andrej Babis, whose party emerged victorious in last month's election, indicated that the government could be in place by mid-December.

Babis noted that President Pavel has voiced legal concerns over the nomination of Filip Turek from the Motorists party, which will be addressed in further discussions.

