Czech Cabinet Consultations Underway
Czech President Petr Pavel is set to begin consultations for the new cabinet's nominations by this Friday, with a government formation anticipated by mid-December. ANO party leader Andrej Babis mentioned that President Pavel has raised legal objections concerning Filip Turek's nomination from the Motorists party.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:36 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
