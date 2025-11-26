Family Tragedy: Insurance Dispute Ends in Murder

A tragic family dispute over an insurance payout has escalated to murder, police reported on Wednesday. The unsettling incident unfolded in Syarah village under the jurisdiction of Shergarh.

Arti, a 25-year-old widow whose husband Sukhveer passed away in a road accident this year, refused to hand over her late husband's insurance money to Rajveer, her brother-in-law, leading to repeated confrontations. The case concerning the insurance compensation was still under trial.

In a heated argument on Tuesday morning, Rajveer allegedly attacked Arti with bricks, causing fatal injuries. Despite efforts to save her, she was declared dead at a local hospital. Authorities are searching for Rajveer following an FIR lodged by the victim's brother.