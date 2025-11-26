Left Menu

Family Tragedy: Insurance Dispute Ends in Murder

A man allegedly murdered his brother's widow, Arti, over a dispute concerning an insurance payout. Her husband, Sukhveer, died in 2023, and the accused, Rajveer, frequently argued over the money. The altercation turned violent, resulting in Arti's death. Police are tracking Rajveer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:43 IST
Family Tragedy: Insurance Dispute Ends in Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic family dispute over an insurance payout has escalated to murder, police reported on Wednesday. The unsettling incident unfolded in Syarah village under the jurisdiction of Shergarh.

Arti, a 25-year-old widow whose husband Sukhveer passed away in a road accident this year, refused to hand over her late husband's insurance money to Rajveer, her brother-in-law, leading to repeated confrontations. The case concerning the insurance compensation was still under trial.

In a heated argument on Tuesday morning, Rajveer allegedly attacked Arti with bricks, causing fatal injuries. Despite efforts to save her, she was declared dead at a local hospital. Authorities are searching for Rajveer following an FIR lodged by the victim's brother.

TRENDING

1
Punjab Sets Benchmark with Highest Sugarcane Price Hike

Punjab Sets Benchmark with Highest Sugarcane Price Hike

 Global
2
Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Deferred Amid Legal Condolences

Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Deferred Amid Legal Condolences

 India
3
Federica Brignone: Back on the Slopes and Eyeing Olympic Glory

Federica Brignone: Back on the Slopes and Eyeing Olympic Glory

 Global
4
Poland's Strategic Submarine Pact with Sweden: A New Baltic Defense Era

Poland's Strategic Submarine Pact with Sweden: A New Baltic Defense Era

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025