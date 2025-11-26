Family Tragedy: Insurance Dispute Ends in Murder
A man allegedly murdered his brother's widow, Arti, over a dispute concerning an insurance payout. Her husband, Sukhveer, died in 2023, and the accused, Rajveer, frequently argued over the money. The altercation turned violent, resulting in Arti's death. Police are tracking Rajveer.
- Country:
- India
A tragic family dispute over an insurance payout has escalated to murder, police reported on Wednesday. The unsettling incident unfolded in Syarah village under the jurisdiction of Shergarh.
Arti, a 25-year-old widow whose husband Sukhveer passed away in a road accident this year, refused to hand over her late husband's insurance money to Rajveer, her brother-in-law, leading to repeated confrontations. The case concerning the insurance compensation was still under trial.
In a heated argument on Tuesday morning, Rajveer allegedly attacked Arti with bricks, causing fatal injuries. Despite efforts to save her, she was declared dead at a local hospital. Authorities are searching for Rajveer following an FIR lodged by the victim's brother.