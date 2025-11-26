Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps in as Schools Remain Open

The Supreme Court of India took a decisive step on Wednesday, summoning the Secretary of the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government. This action comes in response to a petition demanding the closure of schools amid deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, expressed displeasure at the failure of key respondents, including the Directorate of Education and the Union of India, to file responses. The court emphasized the need for appropriate assistance from the DoE to address the concern effectively.

Previously, schools in Delhi were closed for extended periods due to air pollution. However, no measures have been taken this year despite worsening conditions. The court's order mandates the DoE Secretary to appear on December 1, 2025, and submit their counter-affidavit, as the city's air quality continues to hover at hazardous levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)