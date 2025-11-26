Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps in as Schools Remain Open
The Supreme Court has summoned the Secretary of Delhi's Directorate of Education regarding a plea to close schools due to poor air quality. Despite previous closures for air reasons, authorities have not acted this year. The bench expressed frustration over delayed responses from responsible bodies.
The Supreme Court of India took a decisive step on Wednesday, summoning the Secretary of the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government. This action comes in response to a petition demanding the closure of schools amid deteriorating air quality in the national capital.
A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside Justice Joymalya Bagchi, expressed displeasure at the failure of key respondents, including the Directorate of Education and the Union of India, to file responses. The court emphasized the need for appropriate assistance from the DoE to address the concern effectively.
Previously, schools in Delhi were closed for extended periods due to air pollution. However, no measures have been taken this year despite worsening conditions. The court's order mandates the DoE Secretary to appear on December 1, 2025, and submit their counter-affidavit, as the city's air quality continues to hover at hazardous levels.
