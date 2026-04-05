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CIC Criticizes IRCTC Over Lack of Transparency in Rail Neer Scam Disclosure

The Central Information Commission criticized the IRCTC for denying information on an RTI request about companies' disclosures regarding their involvement in the Rail Neer scam. The Commission found the IRCTC's reply inadequate as it failed to provide sound reasons for exemption, instructing them to re-evaluate the application and offer a well-reasoned response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:35 IST
CIC Criticizes IRCTC Over Lack of Transparency in Rail Neer Scam Disclosure
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has taken a firm stance against the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for its lack of transparency in denying an RTI application seeking information on bidders' involvement in the Rail Neer scam. The IRCTC had refused to disclose details about whether companies bidding for railway tenders declared their alleged links to the infamous 2015 corruption case.

The RTI petition aimed to ascertain if these firms disclosed ongoing criminal proceedings, including CBI or ED cases related to their alleged actions. However, the IRCTC denied the request citing Section 8(1)(d) of the RTI Act, which protects information related to commercial confidence. The CIC, finding the IRCTC's response inadequate and lacking proper justification, emphasized the need for a reasoned reply.

CIC underscored the obligation of public authorities to substantiate exemption claims with solid reasons, highlighting that the mere citation of an exemption clause does not suffice. The Commission has mandated the IRCTC to reassess and respond to the RTI application with detailed reasoning, fostering greater transparency and adherence to the RTI Act's provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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