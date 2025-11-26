New Delhi Police Force Welcomes 291 Fresh Graduates

In a significant event at the Delhi Police Academy, 291 newly trained police personnel were inducted during a grand Passing Out and Swearing-in Parade. Held at Jharoda Kalan, the ceremony marked the transition of these recruits, from various cadres, into active field duties across the national capital.

The batch included four DANIPS probationers, 135 probationary sub-inspectors, and 133 recruit constables. Their training encompassed a wide array of academic and physical disciplines, including riot management and cybercrime investigation. Special modules focused on tactical weapon handling and disaster response, ensuring comprehensive preparedness.

Police Commissioner Satish Golchha commended the contribution of women in the force, emphasizing their role in fostering a more sensitive approach to policing. The event concluded with accolades for excellence among trainees and messages underscoring the importance of combating misinformation using technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)