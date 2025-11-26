CBI Cracks Down on Bribery Racket at Jaipur Tax Tribunal

A major bribery racket within the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in Jaipur has been dismantled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with three individuals, including a judicial member, taken into custody, according to official reports.

The arrests followed the discovery of Rs 30 lakh in cash inside the vehicle of judicial member S Seethalakshmi. Additional raids in Jaipur and Kota led to the seizure of over Rs 1 crore in cash and essential documents, pointing to a broader network.

Acting on credible information, CBI operatives caught advocate Rajendra Sisodia accepting a Rs 5.5 lakh bribe through a hawala network. Arrests were made, indicating a larger operation to sway pending appeals in favor of bribers at the tribunal.

(With inputs from agencies.)