CBI Cracks Down on Bribery Racket at Jaipur Tax Tribunal
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) uncovered a bribery racket at the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in Jaipur, resulting in the arrest of a judicial member and two others. The CBI seized significant cash and documents, revealing a corrupt syndicate that influenced appeal outcomes in exchange for bribes.
A major bribery racket within the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in Jaipur has been dismantled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with three individuals, including a judicial member, taken into custody, according to official reports.
The arrests followed the discovery of Rs 30 lakh in cash inside the vehicle of judicial member S Seethalakshmi. Additional raids in Jaipur and Kota led to the seizure of over Rs 1 crore in cash and essential documents, pointing to a broader network.
Acting on credible information, CBI operatives caught advocate Rajendra Sisodia accepting a Rs 5.5 lakh bribe through a hawala network. Arrests were made, indicating a larger operation to sway pending appeals in favor of bribers at the tribunal.
