Military Macht in Guinea-Bissau: A Power Struggle Unfolds

A group of army officers has seized power in Guinea-Bissau following gunfire in the capital. The officers announced the formation of 'The High Military Command for the Restoration of Order,' taking control of the nation amid a contested presidential election. Gunfire was reported near key government sites.

26-11-2025 21:08 IST
A group of army officers announced on Wednesday they had taken control of Guinea-Bissau, known for its history of coups. According to Radio France Internationale, this move followed gunfire sounds emanating from key locations in the capital.

The officers proclaimed the establishment of 'The High Military Command for the Restoration of Order,' asserting they will govern the West African nation until further notice. This takeover occurred a day before the electoral commission was set to release provisional results from a fiercely competitive presidential election between President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and challenger Fernando Dias.

Both candidates claimed victory in Sunday's initial voting round. Witnesses reported gunfire near the electoral commission's HQ, the presidential palace, and the interior ministry. The gunfire lasted around an hour and ceased by 1400 GMT, per a Reuters journalist's account.

(With inputs from agencies.)

