India-UAE Forge Ahead: Visa Reforms and Strategic Partnerships

India and the UAE are advancing collaborations, notably in liberalizing visa policies, enhancing consular cooperation, and supporting extradition efforts. These steps, under the India-UAE Joint Committee on Consular Affairs, bolster the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established post-2015, strengthening people-to-people and trade connections.

India and the United Arab Emirates are making significant strides in liberalizing visa policies for travel between the two nations. This development was a key focus at the India-UAE Joint Committee on Consular Affairs meeting in Abu Dhabi.

The talks also highlighted progress in enhancing information flow, consular access, and cooperation on extradition cases and mutual legal assistance. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that these discussions are a testament to the enduring warmth and partnership between the countries.

India acknowledges the UAE's support for its large community residing there, reflecting the strengthened bilateral ties and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership initiated by Prime Minister Modi's 2015 visit. The countries are committed to ensuring the well-being of citizens in each other's territories, reinforcing the bonds forged by the 2022 comprehensive economic partnership agreement.

