Left Menu

Supreme Court Delays Decision on Trump's Firing of Top Copyright Official

The U.S. Supreme Court has deferred a decision on whether to allow President Trump to dismiss Shira Perlmutter, the government's top copyright official. Perlmutter's removal follows a controversial report on AI and copyright. Her legal challenge continues, with implications being argued in upcoming court cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:20 IST
Supreme Court Delays Decision on Trump's Firing of Top Copyright Official

The U.S. Supreme Court postponed a decision on Wednesday regarding President Donald Trump's attempt to remove Shira Perlmutter, the U.S. register of copyrights, from her position. Perlmutter has been a pivotal figure in advising Congress on copyright matters, recently clashing with the administration over a report related to artificial intelligence.

Trump initially attempted to dismiss Perlmutter following the report, which argued some tech firms may unlawfully use copyrighted material in developing AI systems. Legal challenges to her removal persist, with a divided appeals court reinstating her role, asserting Trump's overreach into the legislative domain.

This deferral precedes hearings on similar cases involving Trump's dismissals of federal officials. The decision holds significant implications for executive power and the intersection of copyright law and technology. The Supreme Court, leaning conservative, may play a critical role in determining the outcome.

TRENDING

1
The Alleged International Plot Against Congress in 2014

The Alleged International Plot Against Congress in 2014

 India
2
Crypto Regulation Relief Sparks Concerns Among Stock Exchanges

Crypto Regulation Relief Sparks Concerns Among Stock Exchanges

 Global
3
Bank of Mexico Revises Economic Outlook Amid Inflation Concerns

Bank of Mexico Revises Economic Outlook Amid Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed for Extortion Attempt

Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed for Extortion Attempt

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025