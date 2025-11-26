U.S. Extends Tariff Exclusions Amid China Trade Truce

The United States announced a one-year extension of tariff exclusions for certain Chinese imports, covering industrial and medical products, under a trade truce with China. The decision includes equipment for solar-energy production.

Originally imposed during President Donald Trump's first term to counter Beijing's intellectual property practices, the "Section 301" tariffs were set to expire on November 29 but have been extended incrementally.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative confirmed the extension after a historic trade agreement was struck between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. This affects 14 product categories related to solar equipment and 164 others spanning industrial and medical products, such as electric motors and medical devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)