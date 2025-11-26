Left Menu

U.S. Extends Tariff Exclusions Amid China Trade Truce

The U.S. has extended tariff exclusions on Chinese imports crucial for solar and medical sectors, under a trade agreement reached between President Trump and President Xi Jinping. This extension affects 14 categories for solar equipment and various industrial and medical products due for tariff expiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States announced a one-year extension of tariff exclusions for certain Chinese imports, covering industrial and medical products, under a trade truce with China. The decision includes equipment for solar-energy production.

Originally imposed during President Donald Trump's first term to counter Beijing's intellectual property practices, the "Section 301" tariffs were set to expire on November 29 but have been extended incrementally.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative confirmed the extension after a historic trade agreement was struck between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. This affects 14 product categories related to solar equipment and 164 others spanning industrial and medical products, such as electric motors and medical devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

