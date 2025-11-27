Tragedy Strikes Near White House: National Guard Members Shot

In a shocking incident near the White House, two members of the National Guard were fatally shot, prompting an immediate lockdown of the area. The shooting occurred Wednesday, with President Donald Trump not in the capital at the time, as he was in Florida.

The victims, identified as members of the West Virginia National Guard, succumbed to their injuries, according to a statement from West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey. Law enforcement quickly apprehended one suspect and secured the area.

Trump, in a social media post, condemned the shooter as an 'animal.' The tragic event resulted in a high-profile response from multiple Washington security forces. This shooting coincides with the presence of 2,200 National Guard troops in the city, initially deployed by Trump in August to curb crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)