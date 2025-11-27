Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Near White House: National Guard Members Shot

Two National Guard members were shot dead near the White House, sending the area into lockdown. The suspect is in custody. The tragic incident, occurring near a popular business area, led to a large law enforcement response. President Trump criticized the shooter while being away in Florida.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 02:32 IST
Tragedy Strikes Near White House: National Guard Members Shot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking incident near the White House, two members of the National Guard were fatally shot, prompting an immediate lockdown of the area. The shooting occurred Wednesday, with President Donald Trump not in the capital at the time, as he was in Florida.

The victims, identified as members of the West Virginia National Guard, succumbed to their injuries, according to a statement from West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey. Law enforcement quickly apprehended one suspect and secured the area.

Trump, in a social media post, condemned the shooter as an 'animal.' The tragic event resulted in a high-profile response from multiple Washington security forces. This shooting coincides with the presence of 2,200 National Guard troops in the city, initially deployed by Trump in August to curb crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

