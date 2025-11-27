Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his disappointment on Wednesday following statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump concerning South Africa's exclusion from the 2026 G20 summit meetings. This response was conveyed through an official statement from his office.
Trump's earlier remarks mentioned that South Africa would be excluded from the upcoming G20 summit in Florida in 2023. This decision comes in light of the U.S. boycott of the recent leaders' summit held in Johannesburg earlier this month.
Ramaphosa's office has characterized Trump's remarks as regrettable and emphasized the importance of collaboration and inclusivity in international platforms like the G20 to address global challenges effectively.