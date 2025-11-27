Left Menu

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed regret over U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about South Africa's exclusion from the 2026 G20 meetings. Trump announced that South Africa would not be invited to the 2023 G20 summit in Florida following the U.S. boycott of the summit in Johannesburg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-11-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 03:52 IST
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his disappointment on Wednesday following statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump concerning South Africa's exclusion from the 2026 G20 summit meetings. This response was conveyed through an official statement from his office.

Trump's earlier remarks mentioned that South Africa would be excluded from the upcoming G20 summit in Florida in 2023. This decision comes in light of the U.S. boycott of the recent leaders' summit held in Johannesburg earlier this month.

Ramaphosa's office has characterized Trump's remarks as regrettable and emphasized the importance of collaboration and inclusivity in international platforms like the G20 to address global challenges effectively.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

 South Africa
2
Australia's Environmental Overhaul: Greens Strike Deal with Labor

Australia's Environmental Overhaul: Greens Strike Deal with Labor

 Global
3
Vitinha's Hat-Trick Seals Thrilling PSG Victory Over Tottenham

Vitinha's Hat-Trick Seals Thrilling PSG Victory Over Tottenham

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: National Guard Troops Shot Near White House Amidst Deployment Controversy

Tensions Rise: National Guard Troops Shot Near White House Amidst Deployment...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025