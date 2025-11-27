Left Menu

Online Gaming Scandal: WinZO Founders Arrested for Money Laundering

WinZO founders Saumya Singh Rathore and Paavan Nanda were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges. The ED claims WinZO withheld Rs 43 crore from gamers post the Indian real-money gaming ban, and funneled funds overseas disguising them as investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 07:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 07:50 IST
Online Gaming Scandal: WinZO Founders Arrested for Money Laundering
  • Country:
  • India

Saumya Singh Rathore and Paavan Nanda, the founders of the online gaming platform WinZO, have been taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over allegations of money laundering. The arrest occurred in Bengaluru following intensive interrogation by the federal agency.

According to officials, a local court has remanded the duo to one-day custody, with a comprehensive order expected soon. The ED has accused WinZO of withholding Rs 43 crore in funds that should have been refunded to gamers, following the government's ban on real-money gaming in India.

The ED's investigation has led to the freezing of WinZO's assets worth Rs 505 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). In response, WinZO maintains that it operates with fairness and transparency, and is fully compliant with applicable laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Enforces New Immigration Rules: FRROs Appointed in Key Regions

India Enforces New Immigration Rules: FRROs Appointed in Key Regions

 India
2
Arsenal's Unstoppable Rise: Dominating Europe with Flawless Victory

Arsenal's Unstoppable Rise: Dominating Europe with Flawless Victory

 United Kingdom
3
Drama and Triumph: Atletico Madrid's Champions League Clash

Drama and Triumph: Atletico Madrid's Champions League Clash

 Spain
4
US Halts Afghan Immigration Requests: A Nationwide Pause

US Halts Afghan Immigration Requests: A Nationwide Pause

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025