Turkey's Call for Ceasefire as a Precondition
Turkey's defense ministry emphasizes the need for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia before considering troop deployment for a reassurance force. This follows statements by French President Macron about a potential peace force involving French, British, and Turkish soldiers. The ministry insists on defining the mission’s mandate post-ceasefire.
In an effort to mediate peace between warring nations Ukraine and Russia, Turkey's defense ministry has highlighted the necessity of achieving a ceasefire before entertaining discussions on troop deployment for a potential reassurance force.
This statement follows French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal of a multinational peacekeeping force, which would include French, British, and Turkish soldiers. Although Ankara remains open to discussions, it insists that any deployment be contingent on clearly defined modalities.
Emphasizing this stance, the ministry stated during a press briefing that establishing a ceasefire is the first step, and a mission framework must then outline the contributions and mandates of each participating country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
