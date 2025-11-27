Left Menu

Teen Arrest Sparks Jolt in Jammu Terror Case

A 19-year-old from Jammu was arrested on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack, with links to foreign contacts allegedly assisting in radicalization. Following his arrest under Section 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, his digital devices were seized for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-11-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old youth who is a prime suspect in a Jammu terror case was taken into custody on Thursday, authorities confirmed.

Originating from Reasi district and residing in Jammu's Bathindi area, the youth was arrested in connection with a case under Section 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, filed at Bahu Fort police station.

Initial probes suggest online radicalization with assistance from contacts abroad, indicating plans for a potential terror attack. His digital devices have been confiscated for further analysis, while suspicions underline connections with numbers overseas, including Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

