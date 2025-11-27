Teen Arrest Sparks Jolt in Jammu Terror Case

A 19-year-old youth who is a prime suspect in a Jammu terror case was taken into custody on Thursday, authorities confirmed.

Originating from Reasi district and residing in Jammu's Bathindi area, the youth was arrested in connection with a case under Section 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, filed at Bahu Fort police station.

Initial probes suggest online radicalization with assistance from contacts abroad, indicating plans for a potential terror attack. His digital devices have been confiscated for further analysis, while suspicions underline connections with numbers overseas, including Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)