Lucas Phillipe Takes the Helm at Interpol

Interpol, the global police agency, has elected French police official Lucas Phillipe as its president. The election occurred on Thursday during the agency's general assembly held in Marrakech.

Phillipe will lead Interpol for a four-year term, with expectations to tackle global security challenges effectively.

The general assembly gathered 886 delegates from 179 member countries and 34 international organizations. Critical discussions included cyber crime, scam centers, organized crime, and data protection aimed at strengthening international law enforcement and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)