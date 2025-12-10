Chhattisgarh Sets Path for Withdrawal of Criminal Cases Against Surrendered Naxalites

The Chhattisgarh government has initiated the formation of a cabinet sub-committee to evaluate criminal cases against surrendered Naxalites, seeking their potential withdrawal. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, according to an official statement.

This initiative is part of the Chhattisgarh Naxalite Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025 and intends to recognize the good conduct of former Naxalites. A district-level committee is set to review each case, with its findings submitted to police headquarters, escalating through various levels before reaching the cabinet committee for a final recommendation.

In a separate development, the cabinet has also approved the Chhattisgarh Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, promoting simplification of 14 state Acts. By revising penalties and updating provisions, the bill seeks expedited resolutions to promote governance efficiency and reduce judicial delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)