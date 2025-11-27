Left Menu

Lucas Philippe Takes the Helm at Interpol

French police official Lucas Philippe has been elected as the new president of Interpol. During its general assembly in Marrakech, Interpol addressed issues such as cyber crime and data protection with 886 participants from 179 countries and 34 organizations.

Updated: 27-11-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:34 IST
French police official Lucas Philippe was elected president of Interpol at the organization's general assembly held in Marrakech. Philippe's leadership will span a four-year term.

The assembly saw participation from 886 representatives of 179 member countries and 34 international organizations. This diverse gathering reflects Interpol's broad commitment to tackling global crime.

Key topics of discussion included cyber crime, scam centres, organized crime, and data protection, underscoring the agency's proactive approach to evolving security challenges.

