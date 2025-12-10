Left Menu

Hyderabad's Vision: The Next Unicorn Hub

Telangana's government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, announces a Rs 1,000 crore fund to bolster startups, aiming for Hyderabad to produce unicorns. With Google partnership, the initiative seeks to replicate Silicon Valley success, drawing inspiration from tech giants like Google and Amazon.

In a significant move to catalyze the growth of startups in Hyderabad, the Telangana government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has pledged a Rs 1,000 crore fund towards this purpose. The announcement was made at the launch of the Google for Startups Hub, a strategic partnership between Google and the state.

The Chief Minister expressed his aspiration for Hyderabad not only to nurture startups but also to transform them into unicorns, companies valued at over USD one billion. The initiative aims to drive at least 100 startups in the city to achieve such status, turning Hyderabad into a beacon for innovation and entrepreneurial success.

This bold initiative is part of a larger vision presented at the Telangana Rising 2047 Global Summit, which outlines goals for the state to grow into a USD one trillion economy by 2034 and a USD three trillion economy by 2047. The summit emphasized the importance of learning from international giants like Google and Amazon, which were once startups themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

