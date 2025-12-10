Nobel Peace Prize Winner's Silent Journey
María Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, won't attend the Oslo ceremony, staying in hiding since her detention after a protest. Despite winning an opposition primary, she was barred from challenging President Maduro, amid increased repression and democratic setbacks in Venezuela.
María Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader celebrated for her fight for democracy, will not be present at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo. Machado, who remains in hiding, will have the award accepted by her daughter, as confirmed by the Norwegian Nobel Institute on Tuesday.
Her disappearance from the public eye follows detention and subsequent safety concerns after a protest in Caracas. Despite winning an opposition primary last year, Machado was barred from running in the presidential election due to government restrictions, amid heightened repression under President Nicolás Maduro.
Amidst international outcry, human rights organizations have expressed concerns over Venezuela's political climate, urging accountability for violations against dissenters like Machado. With a controversial upcoming election and a government crackdown, Venezuela remains in the spotlight for human rights advocates worldwide.
