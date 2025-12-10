Left Menu

Crackdown on Substandard Medicines in Maharashtra: Licences Cancelled

In Maharashtra, the FDA has cancelled licences of 176 retailers and 39 wholesalers for selling substandard medicines. This crackdown followed a special campaign where samples, including cough syrups, tested poorly. The state continues to face challenges due to vacancies in drug inspector posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:33 IST
  • India

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled the licences of 176 retailers and 39 wholesalers over the past year due to the sale of substandard medicines. FDA Minister Narahari Zirwal announced this development during a session of the state assembly on Wednesday.

In response to a query from BJP MLA Amit Satam and other members, Zirwal revealed that a special campaign led to the discovery of substandard cough syrups and other pharmaceuticals. Show-cause notices resulted in the cancellation of numerous licences for non-compliance with quality standards.

The investigation uncovered fake medicines distributed through government hospitals, and a major challenge remains in filling 176 vacant drug inspector positions. Efforts are underway to enhance testing facilities in Pune and Nashik to ensure stricter drug control.

