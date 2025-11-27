Extradition of Ukrainian Man Tied to Nord Stream Sabotage

A Ukrainian man accused of orchestrating the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline sabotage will be extradited to Germany. Italy's top court sanctioned his transfer, stated a spokesperson for German federal prosecutors. Both Moscow and Western officials labeled the Baltic Sea explosions as sabotage, severely impacting European energy supplies amidst reduced Russian gas deliveries.

Extensive investigations aimed at unraveling the act's orchestrators have ensued over the years. Identified only as Serhii K., the suspect professes innocence. His lawyer, Nicola Canestrini, anticipates an acquittal in the forthcoming German trial. German authorities allege his involvement with a group that planted explosive devices near Denmark's Bornholm.

Serhii K. faces charges related to conspiracy to explode, sabotage against constitutional order, and major damage. He was detained under a European warrant in Rimini, Italy, in August but challenged extradition to Germany. Recently, a Polish court rejected Germany's request to extradite another Ukrainian linked to the blasts, ordering his release.

(With inputs from agencies.)