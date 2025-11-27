Left Menu

Doors Slam Shut: Afghan Resettlement Hopes Dashed After White House Incident

Afghans hoping for U.S. resettlement face despair as Washington halts Afghan immigration cases after a shooting incident near the White House. The freeze affects thousands, including former government workers and those associated with U.S. forces, who now face uncertain futures amidst crackdowns and risks in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following a shooting incident near the White House, the U.S. has indefinitely paused the processing of Afghan immigration cases, leaving thousands of Afghans in limbo. This move impacts those who had fled Taliban control and were awaiting resettlement decisions, sparking desperation among hopefuls in countries like Pakistan.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the freeze just hours after an Afghan national was involved in a Washington shooting, which was labeled as an 'act of terror' by President Donald Trump. This decision has shattered the hopes of many, including Ahmad Samim Naimi, a former TV presenter from Afghanistan, who fears for his safety if forced to return.

Despite the Taliban's claims of a peaceful Afghanistan, rights groups warn of severe risks for former government workers and journalists. Meanwhile, the U.S. remains under pressure to reconsider halted cases, with thousands still being processed abroad, causing widespread uncertainty, even as advocates speak out against the freeze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

