Doors Slam Shut: Afghan Resettlement Hopes Dashed After White House Incident

Following a shooting incident near the White House, the U.S. has indefinitely paused the processing of Afghan immigration cases, leaving thousands of Afghans in limbo. This move impacts those who had fled Taliban control and were awaiting resettlement decisions, sparking desperation among hopefuls in countries like Pakistan.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the freeze just hours after an Afghan national was involved in a Washington shooting, which was labeled as an 'act of terror' by President Donald Trump. This decision has shattered the hopes of many, including Ahmad Samim Naimi, a former TV presenter from Afghanistan, who fears for his safety if forced to return.

Despite the Taliban's claims of a peaceful Afghanistan, rights groups warn of severe risks for former government workers and journalists. Meanwhile, the U.S. remains under pressure to reconsider halted cases, with thousands still being processed abroad, causing widespread uncertainty, even as advocates speak out against the freeze.

(With inputs from agencies.)