Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Swiss Tourist Killed in Australian Shark Attack

A Swiss tourist was killed and another seriously injured in a shark attack at Kylies Beach near Port Macquarie, Australia. Emergency services responded swiftly, and bystanders provided critical first aid. The beach is closed as authorities work to identify the shark species involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:05 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Swiss Tourist Killed in Australian Shark Attack

A Swiss tourist was killed and another is in critical condition following a shark attack on an Australian beach. The incident occurred on Thursday at Kylies Beach, a popular location near Port Macquarie, as reported by New South Wales state police.

Responders arrived on the scene after reports of a shark attack and found two Swiss nationals injured. The woman, believed to be in her 20s, tragically died at the scene, while her male companion was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities have closed the beach and deployed drumlines in an effort to capture the shark involved. This attack comes just months after another fatal shark incident in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

 India
2
Assam assembly passes bill to ban polygamy; tribals, 6th schedule areas exempted.

Assam assembly passes bill to ban polygamy; tribals, 6th schedule areas exem...

 India
3
Gujarat Conclave Sparks Future Vision

Gujarat Conclave Sparks Future Vision

 India
4
Yogi Adityanath Reviews Progress on India's Largest Airport

Yogi Adityanath Reviews Progress on India's Largest Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025