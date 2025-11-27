Tragedy Strikes: Swiss Tourist Killed in Australian Shark Attack

A Swiss tourist was killed and another is in critical condition following a shark attack on an Australian beach. The incident occurred on Thursday at Kylies Beach, a popular location near Port Macquarie, as reported by New South Wales state police.

Responders arrived on the scene after reports of a shark attack and found two Swiss nationals injured. The woman, believed to be in her 20s, tragically died at the scene, while her male companion was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities have closed the beach and deployed drumlines in an effort to capture the shark involved. This attack comes just months after another fatal shark incident in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)