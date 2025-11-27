Protest Erupts Over Police Memo Targeting Ayyappa Deeksha Observance
BJYM activists and Ayyappa Swamis protested a police memo prohibiting officers from observing Ayyappa Deeksha while on duty. The incident sparked demands for an official apology and future respectful handling of religious practices. Critics argue the memo discriminates against Hindu police personnel.
BJYM activists and Ayyappa Swamis rallied at the DGP office to oppose a police memo banning officers from observing Ayyappa Deeksha while on duty.
The protesters, prevented from entering the office, demanded the memo's withdrawal via a memorandum addressed to senior police officials.
BJYM called for an apology, criticizing the memo's impact on Hindu sentiments and advocating for respect towards religious practices within the police department.
