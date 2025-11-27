Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Police Memo Targeting Ayyappa Deeksha Observance

BJYM activists and Ayyappa Swamis protested a police memo prohibiting officers from observing Ayyappa Deeksha while on duty. The incident sparked demands for an official apology and future respectful handling of religious practices. Critics argue the memo discriminates against Hindu police personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:13 IST
Protest Erupts Over Police Memo Targeting Ayyappa Deeksha Observance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJYM activists and Ayyappa Swamis rallied at the DGP office to oppose a police memo banning officers from observing Ayyappa Deeksha while on duty.

The protesters, prevented from entering the office, demanded the memo's withdrawal via a memorandum addressed to senior police officials.

BJYM called for an apology, criticizing the memo's impact on Hindu sentiments and advocating for respect towards religious practices within the police department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

 India
2
Assam assembly passes bill to ban polygamy; tribals, 6th schedule areas exempted.

Assam assembly passes bill to ban polygamy; tribals, 6th schedule areas exem...

 India
3
Gujarat Conclave Sparks Future Vision

Gujarat Conclave Sparks Future Vision

 India
4
Yogi Adityanath Reviews Progress on India's Largest Airport

Yogi Adityanath Reviews Progress on India's Largest Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025