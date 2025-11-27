Prominent Tunisian Lawyer Sonia Dahmani Released

In a major development for human rights in Tunisia, prominent lawyer Sonia Dahmani was released from prison on Thursday. Dahmani, a critical voice against President Kais Saied, served a year-and-a-half in prison for her outspoken views on Saied's policies.

Dahmani's imprisonment was widely perceived as carrying a political dimension, provoking widespread solidarity among lawyers and civil-society activists who viewed her as a key defender of freedom in Tunisia.

The justice minister issued a conditional release order that facilitated her freedom, as confirmed by a judicial source to the TAP state news agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)