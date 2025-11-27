Left Menu

Russian Court Sentences Eight in Ukrainian Bridge Bombing Case

A Russian military court sentenced eight men to life imprisonment over involvement in the Ukrainian truck bomb attack on the Crimea bridge. Ukraine's SBU acknowledged the attack. The convicted men, protesting innocence, were accused of transporting explosives. The bridge attack, a strategic blow, rekindled tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian military court has handed life sentences to eight men for their alleged involvement in a truck bomb assault on the crucial bridge connecting southern Russia to Crimea. The verdict was hailed by war bloggers, while Ukraine's domestic intelligence agency, the SBU, took responsibility for the October 2022 attack that damaged a strategic supply route used by Russian forces.

The Crimean bridge, a vital connection since Russia's 2014 annexation of the region, was a key project personally inaugurated by President Vladimir Putin. The bombing led to the deaths of five individuals, including the truck driver and four civilians, while a portion of the bridge collapsed. The accused were charged with terrorism for facilitating the bombing as part of a criminal group.

The defendants maintain their innocence, insisting they were unaware of the plot. They claimed ignorance regarding the cargo they transported, with some having passed lie detector tests. Defense lawyers plan to appeal, accusing the court of obstructing efforts to prove their clients' innocence. Meanwhile, war correspondents assert justice has been served, with the accused facing life imprisonment in notorious Russian prisons.

