Nepal's New Rs 100 Note: Redrawing Borders with Controversy

Nepal's central bank has issued new Rs 100 currency notes featuring a revised map that includes disputed territories claimed by India. The issuance comes after Nepal's parliamentary endorsement of the revised map, prompting sharp reactions from India. The note includes cultural symbols like Mt Everest and mentions Lumbini, Buddha's birthplace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's central bank released a newly updated Rs 100 currency note on Thursday, sparking renewed tension over territorial claims with India. The note features a revised map that includes the contentious Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura regions, which India asserts as its own.

The map, endorsed by Nepal's parliament in 2020, has been a matter of diplomatic dispute. India's reaction to Nepal's unilateral move was strong, warning against any artificial enlargement of territorial boundaries. This map revision continues to stir emotions on both sides.

The Rs 100 note, unique for showcasing Nepal's map, includes cultural icons such as Mt Everest, the national flower Rhododendron, and a watermark of the Ashoka Pillar to signify Lumbini. It embodies Nepal's assertive stance in a complex geopolitical landscape.

