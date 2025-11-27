Mystery Surrounds Inmate's Death in Kasaragod Jail

An investigation into the death of Muhammad Mubasheer at Kasaragod Sub Jail is underway after a post-mortem found no injuries. Mubasheer, who was involved in a POCSO case, died after being found unconscious in his cell.

Amid torture allegations, the autopsy, conducted at Kannur Government Medical College, found no signs of injury. Authorities have sent Mubasheer's internal organs for further forensic analysis to determine the cause of death.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and handed over the body to Mubasheer's relatives. Meanwhile, statements from family members and an internal Prison Department inquiry have been initiated.

