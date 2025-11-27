Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Inmate's Death in Kasaragod Jail

The death of Muhammad Mubasheer at Kasaragod Sub Jail has prompted a detailed investigation. The post-mortem revealed no external injuries, and further forensic analysis is underway. Allegations of torture by the family and claims of mental disturbance before his death have added complexity to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:56 IST
An investigation into the death of Muhammad Mubasheer at Kasaragod Sub Jail is underway after a post-mortem found no injuries. Mubasheer, who was involved in a POCSO case, died after being found unconscious in his cell.

Amid torture allegations, the autopsy, conducted at Kannur Government Medical College, found no signs of injury. Authorities have sent Mubasheer's internal organs for further forensic analysis to determine the cause of death.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and handed over the body to Mubasheer's relatives. Meanwhile, statements from family members and an internal Prison Department inquiry have been initiated.

