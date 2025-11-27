Left Menu

Driver Arrested in Multicrore Jewellery Theft Drama

A 30-year-old driver, Mahender Dan, was arrested for stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth nearly Rs 4 crore from his employer's southwest Delhi home during Navratri. Despite committing the theft, Dan continued to work for his employer. He was eventually tracked down to his native village in Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:26 IST
Driver Arrested in Multicrore Jewellery Theft Drama
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling case of trust broken, Mahender Dan, a 30-year-old driver, has been apprehended for allegedly stealing jewellery valued at nearly Rs 4 crore from his employer's Delhi residence during the Navratri festival.

Originally from Rajasthan's Nagore, Dan had served the complainant faithfully for four years. Despite his alleged crime, he continued to work for the woman after the theft, raising questions about his motives and plans.

Unraveling the theft involved thorough technical and forensic investigation by Delhi Police, who eventually tracked Dan to his hometown in Rajasthan, leading to his arrest. Law enforcement is delving deeper into the case to uncover more details of how he managed the covert heist.

TRENDING

1
Army Chief's Strategic Vision: Transforming India's Military Future

Army Chief's Strategic Vision: Transforming India's Military Future

 India
2
India's Job Market: A Shift Towards Formalization Amidst Decline

India's Job Market: A Shift Towards Formalization Amidst Decline

 India
3
Tensions Rise: Allegations of Peace Disturbance in Murshidabad

Tensions Rise: Allegations of Peace Disturbance in Murshidabad

 India
4
Empowering Women: Delhi Police's Sashakti Initiative Takes Center Stage

Empowering Women: Delhi Police's Sashakti Initiative Takes Center Stage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025