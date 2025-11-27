Driver Arrested in Multicrore Jewellery Theft Drama

In a startling case of trust broken, Mahender Dan, a 30-year-old driver, has been apprehended for allegedly stealing jewellery valued at nearly Rs 4 crore from his employer's Delhi residence during the Navratri festival.

Originally from Rajasthan's Nagore, Dan had served the complainant faithfully for four years. Despite his alleged crime, he continued to work for the woman after the theft, raising questions about his motives and plans.

Unraveling the theft involved thorough technical and forensic investigation by Delhi Police, who eventually tracked Dan to his hometown in Rajasthan, leading to his arrest. Law enforcement is delving deeper into the case to uncover more details of how he managed the covert heist.