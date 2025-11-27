Evolving Role of Civil Services: Shaping India’s Future
In a speech at UPSC’s 'Shatabdi Sammelan', Principal Secretary P K Mishra discussed the evolving role of civil services in India. He emphasized the shift from hierarchical governance to collaborative methods, and the importance of civil servants adapting to technological advancements for effective outcome delivery.
In a compelling address at the UPSC's 'Shatabdi Sammelan', Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, underscored the shifting landscape of civil services in India. He highlighted the move from traditional hierarchical structures to more collaborative governance models.
Mishra noted that challenges such as technology, urbanisation, and climate change have reshaped the responsibilities of civil servants. He stressed the importance of transitioning from process compliance to focus on outcome delivery and emphasized the necessity for civil services to adopt interoperable digital infrastructures.
The Principal Secretary also remarked on the UPSC's critical role in selecting adaptable candidates who can navigate complexity and uncertainty, maintaining that India's civil services must attract the nation's brightest minds. He pointed out the UPSC's efforts to connect talented candidates with potential employers through the Pratibha Setu portal.
