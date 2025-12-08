NITI Aayog Hosts National Workshop to Boost University–Industry–Govt Collaboration

NITI Aayog convened a two-day National Workshop titled “University–Industry–Government Collaboration for Technological Advancement of the States” from 4–5 December 2025 at BRIC–NABI, Mohali. The workshop brought together leading academic institutions, industry stakeholders, industry associations, and government officials to discuss strategies for accelerating India’s innovation ecosystem and advancing the nation toward Viksit Bharat by 2047.

BRIC–NABI Highlights Bio-Economy Vision and Innovation Potential

Prof. Ashwani Pareek, Executive Director of the BRIC–National Agri-Food and Biomanufacturing Institute (NABI), opened the workshop by emphasizing the institution’s pivotal role in India’s emerging bio-economy. He showcased NABI’s achievements in biotechnology, agri-food innovation, and biomanufacturing, underscoring the need for:

Stronger trust-driven UIG networks

Clear, actionable policy frameworks

Resilient research and innovation ecosystems

He noted that collaborative efforts across universities, industry, and government are essential to realizing India’s long-term economic aspirations.

NITI Aayog Outlines National Strategy for Strengthening Innovation Systems

Prof. Vivek Kumar Singh, Programme Director at NITI Aayog, framed the central theme of the workshop by stressing the importance of University–Industry collaboration as a catalyst for national development. He highlighted that while universities drive research and skill development, industry fuels innovation translation—requiring active governmental support to bridge gaps.

Prof. Singh highlighted NITI Aayog’s key initiatives to strengthen India’s R&D landscape:

Improving the Ease of Doing Research (EoDR)

Enhancing State-level R&D capacity

Developing a Unified Project Lifecycle Architecture

Adopting the ROPE Framework: Removing Obstacles and Promoting Enablers

This framework serves as a guiding approach to improve regulatory efficiency, research mobility, and institutional collaboration.

Technical Sessions Focus on Policy, Research Mobility, and Innovation Pathways

The workshop featured extensive deliberations across multiple technical sessions covering:

1. Regulatory, Policy & Structural Enablers

Discussions focused on enabling smoother mobility and exchange between universities, industry, and government institutions.

2. Collaborative R&D Ecosystems

Experts emphasized the importance of shifting from co-funding to co-creation, fostering deeper partnerships for high-impact research.

3. Technology Translation & Commercialization

Sessions explored mechanisms for accelerating the journey from lab to market, including IP management and incubation support.

4. R&D Funding Acceleration and Private Sector Promotion

Participants discussed strategies to boost private sector R&D investments and develop supportive financial tools.

5. Guidelines & Monitoring Frameworks for UIG Collaboration

Stakeholders proposed developing national templates and metrics to monitor collaboration outcomes and efficiency.

Stakeholder Insights: Building a Stronger National Innovation Ecosystem

Participants from academia, industry, and government provided in-depth observations, calling for:

A stronger research culture across institutions

Enhanced researcher mobility, including sabbaticals and cross-institutional engagements

Bridging Technology Readiness Level (TRL) gaps via shared national facilities

National-level incentives to strengthen UIG partnerships

A central innovation information platform to align key ecosystem components

Improved Indian participation in international standards-setting bodies, ensuring product compatibility and global competitiveness

Stakeholders agreed that collaboration must be geographically inclusive, sectorally diverse, and interdisciplinary to support rapid growth in priority sectors such as biotechnology, manufacturing, AI, agriculture, and clean energy.

UIG Collaboration Key to Achieving Viksit Bharat

The workshop concluded with a clear message: India’s pathway to Viksit Bharat depends on a robust, trust-based University–Industry–Government ecosystem. Prioritizing translational research and enabling faster conversion of ideas into market-ready innovations will be vital for:

Technological self-reliance

Economic competitiveness

Sustainable national development

The discussions set the foundation for stronger institutional partnerships that will drive India’s next phase of innovation-led growth.