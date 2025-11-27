Tensions Rise: Australia Labels Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Sponsors

Australia's recent decision to officially classify the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a state sponsor of terrorism has provoked a strong backlash from Iran. Labeling the move as 'unjustified and insulting,' Iran's foreign ministry issued a pointed response through a statement shared on their Telegram channel.

The Iranian statement further accused the Australian government of relying on 'completely false and fabricated accusations' provided by Israeli security institutions. This statement marks a significant diplomatic escalation following accusations by Australia in August, alleging Iran's involvement in antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. Consequently, Australia expelled Iran's ambassador in response to these alleged attacks.

The strain between the two nations underscores a growing geopolitical tension, characterized by mutual recrimination and retaliatory actions. As diplomatic relations continue to be tested, the international community watches closely for any further developments in this unfolding saga.

