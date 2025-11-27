Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Australia Labels Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Sponsors

Australia's designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a state sponsor of terrorism has sparked a heated response from Iran. The Iranian foreign ministry condemned the decision, calling it an 'unjustified action'. The move follows Australian accusations of Iranian involvement in antisemitic attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:04 IST
Tensions Rise: Australia Labels Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Sponsors
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Australia's recent decision to officially classify the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a state sponsor of terrorism has provoked a strong backlash from Iran. Labeling the move as 'unjustified and insulting,' Iran's foreign ministry issued a pointed response through a statement shared on their Telegram channel.

The Iranian statement further accused the Australian government of relying on 'completely false and fabricated accusations' provided by Israeli security institutions. This statement marks a significant diplomatic escalation following accusations by Australia in August, alleging Iran's involvement in antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. Consequently, Australia expelled Iran's ambassador in response to these alleged attacks.

The strain between the two nations underscores a growing geopolitical tension, characterized by mutual recrimination and retaliatory actions. As diplomatic relations continue to be tested, the international community watches closely for any further developments in this unfolding saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bribery Scandal: Ex-GST Official Sentenced to Five Years

Bribery Scandal: Ex-GST Official Sentenced to Five Years

 India
2
Karnataka Leadership Clash: Word Power Struggle

Karnataka Leadership Clash: Word Power Struggle

 India
3
Call for Transparent Elections: Assam Congress Advocates for Machine-Readable Voter Rolls

Call for Transparent Elections: Assam Congress Advocates for Machine-Readabl...

 India
4
MoRTH Introduces Performance Ratings for Highway Contractors

MoRTH Introduces Performance Ratings for Highway Contractors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025