Byju's Founder's Legal Battle: Unraveling the USD 2.5 Billion Counterclaim

Byju's founder, Byju Raveendran, is preparing to file a USD 2.5 billion damages claim in a US court. He aims to combat allegations from GLAS Trust that USD 533 million was diverted from Alpha Funds to the company's founders.

The lawsuit counters a recent default ruling by a US bankruptcy court, which ordered Raveendran to repay over USD 1 billion. The ruling claimed Raveendran did not cooperate in legal efforts to track funds from a USD 1.2 billion loan made in 2021.

Raveendran argues the court failed to provide him adequate time to secure a US attorney to present his case. He is determined to repeal the decision and asserts that all funds in question were appropriately redirected to Byju's entities, contributing to significant acquisitions.

