Tribal Couple Brutally Murdered Over Slipper Dispute in Jharkhand

An elderly tribal couple in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand, was killed by their neighbor. The incident was triggered by a dispute over a cut sandal strap. Despite a panchayat meeting, tensions escalated when the accused's demands were unmet. The couple was found dead days later, prompting a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, an elderly tribal couple was found brutally murdered. The couple's neighbor, Jangam Balmuchu, allegedly killed them over a dispute concerning a sandal strap, police reported.

The altercation, initially trivial, spiraled after the accused demanded a goat and handia, a local rice beer, which the victims could not provide. Despite a panchayat meeting, the conflict remained unresolved.

Days later, villagers discovered the couple lying in a pool of blood at their home. The gruesome scene prompted immediate police intervention, leading to the arrest of the accused. The incident highlights the devastating impact of unresolved community disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

