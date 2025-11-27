Left Menu

Afghan National's DC Shooting Sparks Political Controversy

An Afghan national shot two West Virginia National Guard members near the White House, igniting political debates about military presence in US cities. The suspect, previously allied with US forces, was apprehended. The shooting coincides with broader scrutiny of Operation Allies Welcome and the vetting of evacuees.

Updated: 27-11-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:44 IST
An Afghan national is facing accusations for shooting two West Virginia National Guard members mere blocks from the White House, in a violent incident adding fuel to the ongoing political debate over military deployments in American cities.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser reported the guard members were critically injured. Initially, West Virginia Gov Patrick Morrisey stated that the troops had died, but later clarified after receiving conflicting information.

The suspect, a beneficiary of the Biden administration's Operation Allies Welcome, has connections to the US government from his past work with US forces in Kandahar. This incident intensifies scrutiny over the vetting process of evacuees from Afghanistan.

