Afghan National's DC Shooting Sparks Political Controversy

An Afghan national is facing accusations for shooting two West Virginia National Guard members mere blocks from the White House, in a violent incident adding fuel to the ongoing political debate over military deployments in American cities.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser reported the guard members were critically injured. Initially, West Virginia Gov Patrick Morrisey stated that the troops had died, but later clarified after receiving conflicting information.

The suspect, a beneficiary of the Biden administration's Operation Allies Welcome, has connections to the US government from his past work with US forces in Kandahar. This incident intensifies scrutiny over the vetting process of evacuees from Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)