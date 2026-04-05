BJP's Vision for Tripura: A New Era for Tribal Council

On Sunday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha unveiled the BJP's comprehensive manifesto ahead of the April 12 elections to the Tribal Council, pledging to prioritize regional development and linguistic recognition for Kokborok. The announcement, made at Khumulwng, coincides with allegations of misconduct against the current council leadership.

The BJP's manifesto outlines plans to rename the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) as Tripura Autonomous Territorial Council (TATC), alongside proposals to preserve tribal customs. Prominent commitments include establishing a medical college and a modern football academy to enhance regional education and sports infrastructure.

Further, the manifesto emphasizes skill development programs for tribal youth to promote employment. Chief Minister Saha, assured of the BJP's victory, highlighted the party's dedication to holistic development, drawing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent commendations for efforts in refugee camps and other projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)