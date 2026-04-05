Rajasthan Braces for Intense Rain and Thunderstorm

According to the weather office, light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunder and gusty winds, was reported in various isolated locations across Rajasthan due to a western disturbance. The weather department has issued an alert for potential storms, rains, and hail between April 6 and 8.

While western Rajasthan experienced rainfall at a few places, scattered rain activity was recorded with thunderstorms and strong winds in the eastern part of the state. Bari town in Dholpur district witnessed the highest rainfall, measuring at 40 mm. The Jaipur Meteorological Centre forecasts light rain and thunder activity at isolated spots in the Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on Sunday. Most other regions are expected to remain dry.

The department noted a new western disturbance set to become active from April 6, bringing gusty winds ranging from 40-50 kmph, rain, and isolated hailstorms to parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer divisions, and the Shekhawati region. The weather's impact is anticipated to peak on April 7, with extensive thunderstorm activity, strong winds of 50-60 kmph, moderate to heavy rainfall, and isolated hailstorms across Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions. On April 8, light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places in northern and eastern Rajasthan, while most other areas are predicted to stay dry. Weather conditions are likely to remain generally dry across the state from April 9 for the next three to four days. Farmers have been advised to cover harvested crops and safeguard grain from potential damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)