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Leh Airport Boosts Air Traffic to Enhance Tourism

Leh airport has increased its daily flights from eight to eighteen, aiming to boost connectivity for the peak tourism season. Two more flights are expected soon, enhancing travel flexibility. This expansion, championed by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, aims to elevate Ladakh as a top tourist destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-04-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 13:56 IST
Leh Airport Boosts Air Traffic to Enhance Tourism
Flights
  • Country:
  • India

Leh airport has significantly ramped up its operations from eight to 18 daily flights, signaling a major boost in air connectivity as the peak tourism season approaches. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena announced this development on Sunday, marking a concerted effort to enhance Ladakh's accessibility for tourists.

With flights connecting major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Srinagar, and Chandigarh, Saxena disclosed that two additional flights are on the horizon, offering greater flexibility for visitors planning their Ladakh journeys. This move is expected to facilitate increased tourist influx, bolstering the region's tourism sector.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that the increase in flight operations would not only promote Ladakh as a sought-after tourist destination but also create local livelihood opportunities. Saxena invited holiday-makers to experience the unforgettable charm of Ladakh during this promising season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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