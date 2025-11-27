Inferno in Hong Kong: Construction Negligence Under Scrutiny

A massive fire in Hong Kong's Wang Fuk Court apartment complex has claimed the lives of at least 65 people with nearly 300 others missing. The tragedy has triggered an investigation into a construction firm accused of using unsafe materials that may have exacerbated the blaze.

Hong Kong leader John Lee announced a HK$300 million relief fund for the affected residents, marking it the deadliest fire in 77 years. Chinese corporations also stepped up, offering donations to victims as the community grapples with housing issues.

The police have arrested personnel from Prestige Construction and Engineering Company Limited, suspected of gross negligence. Comparisons to London's Grenfell Tower inferno are inevitable, placing Hong Kong's housing standards and government responses under the microscope.

