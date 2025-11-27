Alleged Suicide Sparks Family's Quest for Justice

The deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Neelam Gorhe, met with the family of Dr. Gauri Palve after she was found dead in her Mumbai apartment. The case has brought attention to allegations that Palve was harassed by her husband, Anant Garje, leading to her death.

Garje, a personal assistant to BJP leader Pankaja Munde, has been arrested in connection with Palve's suicide. Neelam Gorhe has promised the family all necessary support and has urged the police to record additional statements from the family to ensure a thorough investigation.

Palve's family claims she faced harassment, including threats from Garje, who allegedly had an extra-marital affair. Neelam Gorhe has called for the police to provide regular updates to the media and ensure the investigation is transparent.

