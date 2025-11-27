Telangana Pushes for BC Quota Inclusion in Ninth Schedule

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka convened a meeting with state MPs on Thursday to discuss strategizing for a parliamentary debate on the 42% BC quota bills recently passed by the state legislature.

The state government seeks to have these quotas added to the Constitution's 9th schedule to protect them from judicial review since they exceed the existing 50% cap, said Vikramarka during the preparation for the Winter Session.

The Deputy CM encouraged MPs to work across party lines to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, potentially with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accompanying, if granted a hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)