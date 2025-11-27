Investigation Launched: Alleged MGNREGA Irregularities in Punjab
Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a probe into complaints of irregularities in the MGNREGA scheme in Punjab. During his visit, he dismissed claims of withholding flood-relief funds and addressed the state's housing needs under the PM Awas Yojana.
Investigations are set to commence following allegations of irregularities in Punjab's implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA). Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured a review of complaints during his recent visit to the state, citing fake job cards as a major concern.
Chouhan, while on a day-long tour in Punjab, refuted accusations from the AAP government regarding the withholding of Rs 1,600 crore in flood-relief funds. He clarified that the central government is consistently releasing necessary funds, including a recent allocation of Rs 480 crore.
Moreover, in addressing Punjab's housing needs post-floods, Chouhan indicated the approval status for homes under PM Awas Yojana. A comprehensive plan for building new houses for the poor, as envisioned by the Central Government, was also discussed.
